Aquarium of Niagara sea lion Isabel clapbacks at false claim

Harpo the sea lion from the Aquarium of the Pacific says the Rams would win against the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara responded to a false claim from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California.

Their sea lion Harpo picked the Los Angeles Rams to win Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL even tweeted it out.

Isabel the sea lion from the Aquarium of Niagara had to set the record straight on who will actually win.

The Aquarium responded to that tweet, saying Isabel, for one, does not agree.

She picked the Bills instead of the Rams, which was the correct prediction in the end anyways.

The Aquarium of Niagara invited our photojournalist Mike Luksch was able to see all of the sea lions and got to meet and learn more about Isabel.

When she was introduced by employees she came out to the "Bills Shout Song" and showed off her dance moves.

Isabel was born in California but she's all Buffalo now.

"Isabel is one of our 5 non-releasable California sea lions. She did come from us directly from California so she was actually born at a rescue facility where her mother was being rehabilitated," said Digital Content Producer for the Aquarium of Niagara Eric Walsh.