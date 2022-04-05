Aquarium of Niagara says goodbye to beloved harbor seal

41-year-old Sandy was the longest living marine mammal in the Aquarium's 56-year history.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It is a sad day at the Aquarium of Niagara following the announcement of the passing of Sandy the harbor seal.

Sandy had been in declining health and was humanely euthanized Monday. At age 41 she was the longest living marine mammal in the Aquarium's 56-year history. Sandy was also one of the oldest harbor seals living under human care. The median life expectancy for a female harbor seal is 25 years.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to an animal, especially one who has been with us for more than four decades,” said Gary Siddall, president & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara. “In addition to the countless number of visitors she delighted, Sandy also made a huge impact on the lives of those who worked with her. At the start of my career, Sandy was the first harbor seal I had the privilege to work with. Patient and forgiving, Sandy proved to be our greatest teacher, and she will be truly missed.”

Sandy was rescued as an abandoned pup off the coast of Washington state in 1980. Because abandoned pups do not have the skills necessary to survive in their natural habitat, Sandy was deemed hon-releasable and brought to the Aquarium.

In 1987, Sandy became the first harbor seal in the world to undergo successful cataract removal surgery. The surgery took place at the Aquarium and the procedure is now widely practiced at zoos and aquariums all over the world.