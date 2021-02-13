Aquarium of Niagara reinstates '716 Days' discounted admission this weekend

Under the "716 Days" promotion, visitors who purchase a full-price ticket to the aquarium will be able to purchase a second ticket for a discounted price of $7.16.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is bringing back "716 Days" this weekend, reinstating its lowest admission rates of the year.

Under this promotion, visitors who purchase a full-price ticket to the aquarium will be able to purchase a second ticket for a discounted price of $7.16. According to the aquarium, the discounted price is 64 percent off the cost of admission for a full-price adult ticket.

This special promotion will be in effect from Saturday, February 13 to Monday, February 15. Tickets must be purchased online in order to receive the "716 Day" promotion.

The aquarium also announced that it is extending its hours and will feature live music Saturday night. You can view the aquarium's extended hours below:

Saturday, February 13 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, February 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Saturday morning, the aquarium says it was sold out through 5 p.m. Saturday night, adding there was limited availability for time slots between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

At this time, the aquarium is encouraging visitors to book their appointments ahead of time for both Sunday and Monday.