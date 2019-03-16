NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new jellyfish exhibit, "Aliens of the Sea," at The Niagara Falls Aquarium opened to the public Saturday.

The $440,000 project is letting the aquarium permanently house about 100 jellyfish, representing four species, for the first time in its history.

They will now live and swim in tanks in a darkened exhibit space with dramatic lighting.

"Jellyfish are one of the most widely-distributed animals across the globe. So having a fairly wide distribution as part of our collection is a great way for everyone to see the variety that comes with an animal," said Garry Siddall, Executive Director at Aquarium of Niagara.

This is the second recent upgrade for the 53-year-old facility. The $3.5 million "Penguin Coast" exhibit opened last March.

