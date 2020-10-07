Aquarium of Niagara offers new virtual program with penguins

You will be able to see how the penguins create their masterpieces and learn the benefits of allowing them to express themselves.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is offering a new virtual class so you can interact with the animals while staying safe at home.

The first class it is offering is with penguins. It is a Penguin Painting Enrichment Session.

In the virtual session, you will be able to see how the penguins create their masterpieces and learn the benefits of allowing them to express themselves.

When you take the class, you will also receive on of their pieces to showcase yourself.

The virtual program will take place with other online participants. Staff from the Aquarium of Niagara will be part of the session, answering any questions you may have while watching the artists work.

We're so excited to launch our brand-new virtual classes! Now you can interact with our animals from home. First up: a virtual Penguin Painting Enrichment session.https://t.co/CHPiXx2ytC pic.twitter.com/BZRRyGHuWM — Aquarium of Niagara (@AqNiagara) July 9, 2020

The sessions will be on Tuesday, July 14 and on Tuesday, August 11, both at 1 p.m. It will cost $15 for members and $18 for non-members.