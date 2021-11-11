Aquarium of Niagara offering free admission to veterans, active duty military Thursday through Sunday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is thanking veterans and active duty military for their service by offering them free admission on Veterans Day through this Sunday, Nov. 14.
In addition, their families will receive half-off regular admission with proof of military affiliation.
If you do plan on going, you'll want to know the aquarium will be holding patriotic Sea Lion shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. each day, also through Sunday.
The aquarium is located at 701 Whirlpool Street in Niagara Falls and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.