Aquarium of Niagara offering free admission to veterans, active duty military Thursday through Sunday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is thanking veterans and active duty military for their service by offering them free admission on Veterans Day through this Sunday, Nov. 14.

In addition, their families will receive half-off regular admission with proof of military affiliation.

If you do plan on going, you'll want to know the aquarium will be holding patriotic Sea Lion shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. each day, also through Sunday.