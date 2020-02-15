NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Looking for something to do over the long weekend? Look no further. In honor of Presidents Day, the Aquarium of Niagara is offering discounted admission rates Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For a limited time, admission is $7.16 for children and adults. Children under 2 years old are free.

The Aquarium of Niagara features over 120 species of aquatic life and a daily schedule of penguin feedings, sea lion shows and seal presentations.

The aquarium is located at 701 Whirlpool Street in Niagara Falls and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Aquarium of Niagara welcomes new penguin

RELATED: Aquarium of Niagara hosts Scuba Snooze sleepover event

RELATED: Beloved sea lion returning to the Aquarium of Niagara