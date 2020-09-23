Aquarium of Niagara mourns loss of Humboldt penguin 'Opus'

The Humboldt penguin was humanely euthanized Tuesday due to declining health.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Hearts are heavy at the Aquarium of Niagara after saying goodbye to one of its beloved residents.

'Opus' was humanely euthanized Tuesday at the age of 32. Officials at the aquarium said the Humboldt penguin had been in declining health due to severe joint deterioration and arthritis.

At the age of 32, Opus was the oldest member of the colony. The median life expectancy of a female Humboldt penguin is 17 years.

“As animal care professionals, our highest commitment is to the welfare of our animal collection,” said Director of Animal Care Richelle Swem. “We are proud that under our care Opus nearly doubled her median life expectancy, and was able to live a full and impactful life that inspired so many to care more deeply about Humboldt penguins.”

Opus was hatched at the Aquarium on March 16, 1988.

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to an animal, especially one as well-loved as Opus,” said Executive Director Gary Siddall. “But we are heartened that Opus was able to live out her legacy in a state-of-the art habitat where she received the highest standard of care.”