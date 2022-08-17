Aquarium of Niagara looking for help naming new penguin chick

Members of the public can submit a name for consideration with a $23 donation to the aquarium.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One of the newest members of the Aquarium of Niagara family is in need of a name and you can help.

The male penguin chick hatched this past April is the 23rd chick reared at the aquarium since the colony was established there in 1978.

Now through Aug. 28, you can submit a name for consideration with a $23 donation to the aquarium. Another male chick hatched this April has been named P.T. by a donor who made a substantial gift towards renovation of the penguin habitat.

"The aquarium loves to make connections with our community through our animal ambassadors,” said Aquarium of Niagara President & CEO Gary Siddall. "This naming opportunity is a great way for the public to directly engage with our Humboldt penguins and support the aquarium’s work toward making a difference for their counterparts in the wild."

You can submit a name online. The aquarium's animal care team will select three finalists and those names will then be put up for a public vote starting Friday, Sept. 2.

The winning name will be announced Friday, Sept. 9.