Aquarium of Niagara hosting post holiday promotion

The Aquarium of Niagara is offering special programming and discounted admission for kids.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As the holidays start to wind down, the Aquarium of Niagara is hosting a post holiday "YuleTIDE Days" promotion, offering special programming and discounted admission for kids.

During YuleTIDE Days, kids can enjoy free hot cocoa, an aquarium scavenger hunt, as well as discounts at the gift shop. The aquarium is also offering $5 off admission for kids if you purchase tickets online. In order to get the discount, you must use the promo code "YULETIDE."

YuleTIDE Days continues now through Thursday.

The aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However the aquarium will be closing early on New Year's Eve at 3 p.m.