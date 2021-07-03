Aquarium of Niagara hosting patriotic activities over Independence Day weekend

This weekend the Aquarium of Niagara is offering a twist on a typical Independence Day barbecue by holding a scavenger hunt.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? The Aquarium of Niagara is hosting patriotic festivities for the whole family.

As part of the scavenger hunt, visitors are told to count the plates, bowls, cups, grilling tools, hotdogs and hamburgers that are hidden among the animals and exhibits. The aquarium notes that the items are plastic, and have been approved by their veterinarians. The items are considered safe for the animals.

Join us this weekend as we celebrate Independence Day!



Check out our summer barbecue-themed scavenger hunt and stay for a patriotic sea lion show. We're open 9am-9pm Saturday and 9am-7pm Sunday and Monday. pic.twitter.com/2MllqwQsBv — Aquarium of Niagara (@AqNiagara) July 2, 2021

Guests will also be able to enjoy a special, patriotic-themed sea lion show.

The aquarium is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The aquarium is also open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sea lion shows can be viewed daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.