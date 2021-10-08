Aquarium of Niagara hosting Halloween activities during October

Don't forget to wear your costumes! Kids who visit the aquarium in their costume will get $5 off their admission price.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Halloween is nearly here, and in honor of the upcoming holiday, the Aquarium of Niagara is hosting fun activities for the whole family.

As part of the aquarium's "All Hallows Seas" celebration, special programming will be held every Saturday in October. Some of the activities include a brand-new buccaneer-themed sea lion shows, spooky seal presentations, animal enrichment sessions, a hay maze on the plaza, ring-toss, trivia, and a treasure-map themed scavenger hunt with candy and prizes for participants. There will also be multiple pirate-themed photo opportunities.

In addition to the activities listed above, other experiences are planned for each Saturday in October. The special activities are included with the cost of admission and will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the dates listed below:

Oct. 9 - Airbrush tattoos

Oct. 16 - Meet Princess Ariel and a pirate

Oct. 23 - Airbrush tattoos

Oct. 30 - Arts and crafts

And don't forget to wear your costumes! Kids who visit the aquarium in their costume will get $5 off their admission price.

During the month of October, the aquarium will be open an extra hour on Saturdays and stay open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For anyone looking to check out the sea lion shows, they can be viewed at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the spooky seal presentations can be viewed at 10:30 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m.

According to the aquarium, the sea lion show uses lighting that may be disruptive to people with epilepsy and people who are sensitive to light.