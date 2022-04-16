Aquarium of Niagara hosted special sold-out event for Autism Awareness Month

Families impacted by autism spectrum disorder were invited to a special opportunity to visit the animals in a supportive environment for those with autism.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — April is Autism Awareness Month so the Aquarium of Niagara held a special event Friday night.

There was a sea lion presentation, interaction with stingrays, and a "sea"-ster egg hunt. There were also crafts, snacks, and sensory stations.

"It gives you an idea of the impact that autism has on our community. But it also gives you the opportunity to come in and celebrate that. These families are doing incredible things, they're coming together. And the aquarium being able to create a safe destination is such a rewarding piece," Gary Siddall, president, and CEO of Aquarium of Niagara said.

The event was totally sold out. The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating Easter for the rest of the weekend. With eggs hidden around all of the exhibits for people to find!