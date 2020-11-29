Aquarium of Niagara closed Sunday due to power outage

Normal business hours are expected to resume Monday at 9 a.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara will be closed to the public on Sunday due to an overnight power outage.

The aquarium says it has extensive protocols in place for situations such as this, which prioritize animal safety. The aquarium adds that its animal collection was unharmed.

The Niagara Aquarium released a statement saying in part, "The aquarium will be closed to ensure visitor and animal safety while staff continue to monitor the animal collection and provide care."