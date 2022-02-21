Aquarium of Niagara bringing back '716 Days' during February break

Visitors will save $7.16 off full-priced admission from Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating the 716 this week by offering discounted admission rates.

Under this promotion, visitors will save $7.16 off full-priced admission from Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25. The discounted admission price is available for both online and walk-up ticket purchases. The aquarium recommends buying tickets ahead of time to avoid a wait.

With the special 716 discount, admission for children 3 to 12 years old is $7.79, while admission for adults is $12.79. Seniors 60 years old or older can get in for $10.79 and children 2 years old and younger are free.

According to the aquarium, the discounted admission price cannot be combined with any other discounts.

In addition to its regular daily programming, admission to the aquarium this week will also include free face painting and/or airbrush tattoos. Face painting will be available Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All guests who plan on visiting the aquarium and encouraged to wear masks. In addition, the aquarium is requiring any unvaccinated visitors to wear masks while inside.

The aquarium, located at 701 Whirlpool Street in Niagara Falls, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, or to book an appointment online, click here.