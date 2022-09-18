Aquarium of Niagara provides American sign language interpretation over weekend

A local nonprofit, Deaf Access Services, partnered with the aquarium to help support the deaf and hard-of-hearing community this weekend.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara provided American sign language interpretation for their shark and stingray touch pool, as well as their penguin and sea lion presentations this weekend.

Officials said the aquarium's mission is to inspire people to make a difference for aquatic life, and this was another way they can make the aquarium accessible to more Western New Yorkers.

The aquarium recently announced that a new male Humboldt penguin chick will go by the name Cusco, referring to a city in southwestern Peru, which is in the native environment of the penguin species in the western coast of South America.