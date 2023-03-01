Gov. Hochul declares April to recognize Military children

State landmarks, including Niagara Falls, to be illuminated in purple Sunday night.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul is recognizing children who are separated from a parent on active duty. A new proclamation is declaring April as the Month of the Military Child.

New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen says "No one understands the meaning of service and sacrifice better than our military families and children. Each day, they are asked to forgo certain privileges that we often take for granted. We are honored to be able to recognize and celebrate them this Month of the Military Child for their contributions to our State and Nation."

As part of the new declaration, state landmarks will be illuminated purple Sunday, April 2, to recognize children who are separated from a parent on active duty.

The following landmarks will be illuminated the evening of Sunday, April 2:

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Governor Hochul Says "New Yorkers remain committed to ensuring that active Service members are seen, commended, and applauded for their outstanding work on behalf of our country," adding "Often though this means quality time spent with families is all the more precious. I want to recognize and thank the families of Service members this Month of the Military Child, and I hope they are able to enjoy the many events offered across the state."