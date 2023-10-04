At the national level, 8% of all deadly crashes in 2021 involved at least one distracted driver, according to data from NHTSA.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month, and AAA released some statistics about the state of distracted driving.

At the national level, 8% of all deadly crashes in 2021 involved at least one distracted driver, according to data from NHTSA. And in New York, 110 people were killed in crashes in 2021 that included a distracted driver, according to NHTSA data.

This month, AAA is encouraging drivers to use apps to help keep their attention on the road.

The apps can block incoming calls and texts while your car is in motion.

"You don't wanna risk your life, or somebody else's life on the road because you were looking down on your road, and what we're seeing is drivers being inundated with technology. It use to be phone calls, and now it's text messages, social media, emails. Research shows people will say we realize this is a threat to our safety behind the wheel," Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA said.

Driving Focus is a smartphone app that AAA recommends drivers use.

Penalties for talking on a cell phone or texting without using a hands-free system can range from $50 to $450 fines, up to five points on your license, and even the suspension of your license.

AAA recommends that drivers: