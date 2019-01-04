BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is April Fool's Day, so you never know what fun you can expect from the day.
The Depew Police Department showed off their "mini-pursuit cruiser" on social media this morning. They say the vehicle can get up to 30 MPH and will help them pursue suspects and runaway dogs!
The Townline Fire Department also announced they will be acquiring a mini- super soaker fire truck. The mini truck can hold five gallons of water and has a super-soaker squirt gun
Not to be outdone, the Depew Fire Department "unveiled' their underwater fire truck.
Depew Fire
What April Fool's tricks have you see so far today?