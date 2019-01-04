This is Festival Fest!

Festival Fest is the thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York. I know it’s April Fools Day so you’re probably expecting a prank or a joke or a gag or sock puppets or something. Quite honestly, though, we really don't have enough time for shenanigans because of all the events we received to our email festivalfest@wgrz.com this week.

Here are the events we featured this week:

Niagara County Gobblers Hunting Heritage Banquet, April 7th

Halfway to Oktoberfest Saturday, April 6th at Flying Bison Brewery.

Rock 'n with Hart, Lewiston, April 6th

South Buffalo Community Table Annual Get Together, April 6th

Theater in the Mist presents You Can’t Take it With You, Friday through Sunday

Litto’s Legacy bowling event sets ‘em up and knocks ‘em down Sunday, April 7th.

Talk about tough questions! The Quizmaster Trivia Championship Saturday, April 6 in Eden.

You can support Cleveland Hill H.S.Class of 2020 at their craft fair in Cheektowaga April 5th.

Hope Before Heaven Basket Raffle in North Tonawanda Sunday, April 7th.

Slow Roll Buffalo Fundraiser and season release party April 8th.

Bornhava annual auction 25th anniversary at Salvatore's in Depew.

Pixie Mama’s Rescue Group hosts a Basket Raffle and Spring photo shoot at World of Beer in the Galleria Mall.

Author Lisa Anselmo is Buffalo Born but lives in Paris. She said in her email, "I know. Don’t hate me!"

She’s chatting about her book My (Part-Time) Paris Life. April 4th Burchfield Penney Art Center.

Sportsmen’s Show to benefit Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. April 6 & 7.

Chicken BBQ to benefit Kenmore East Room 163 Life Skills Program Sunday April 7th.

Fish Fry Fridays are happening at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Shrine Bowmansville & to support the Gowanda senior class.

No Meat Raffles this week. Kidding. Here ya go.

Vigilant Fire Company Spring Meat Raffle in West Seneca April 6th.

EMW Tribe Travel Baseball 12U & 11U Meat Raffle, April 5th in Elma.

And that’s Festival Fest the best thing to happen to fools since April and...LOOK OUT BEHIND YOU!

Just kidding...probably.

Have a great week, friends!