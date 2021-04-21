April Fools 2.0: Buffalo as a late-April Winter Wonderland

Most of Western New York picked up between 3 to 5 inches of snow Wednesday, setting a new daily snow record and creating a beautiful backdrop.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A late season snow storm brought several inches of snow to the Great Lakes and Northeast this week, but Western New York seemed to received the bulk of it yet again.

Snow totals as of Wednesday afternoon had Western New York ranging from three to five inches. Snowfall is common in April however this is pretty late in the season to get these kinds of totals.

While this April snowfall may have caused a few headaches and hiccups during the morning commute, Wednesday's snow also made for some amazing photos. From the combination of cherry blossoms and lilacs in snow to birds on snowy perches, Buffalonians made the most of it to capture the moment.

Thankfully, this snow won't stick around long as temperatures will be warming back up heading into the weekend. And even as it fell, ground temperatures are well above freezing which allowed for snow to begin to melt quicker than on other surfaces. So, some of the highest snow totals were measured from on top of cars, patios and decks.

Keep sharing your photos with 2 On Your Side by using the hashtag, "BeOn2," on social media or by using the "Near Me" feature in the WGRZ - Channel 2 app.