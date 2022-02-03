Scholarship applications open from the Erie County Agricultural Society

A total of $25,000 in scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors through college juniors.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — On Thursday, the Erie County Agricultural Society announced it is now accepting applications for the scholarships for 2022.

A total of $25,000 in scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors through college juniors. The money goes to students to connect them with agriculture, business, and volunteerism.

The scholarship program has been around since the 1950s.

Scholarships are awarded based on general fair participation. There is additional money available to students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture and related fields.

The following two categories are available:

The Erie County Fair Scholarships, which is for students who are enrolled or on enrolling in a college or university. These students must have also participated in the Erie County Fair in some capacity; including employment, exhibition, volunteering, marching band, or other performances.

The Erie County Agricultural Society Scholarship, which is for students who are pursuing an agriculture related career. Students must be enrolled in a college or university and describe how their field of study will help them in their agricultural career. The also must show participation in the Erie County Fair or Erie County Agricultural Society sponsored activities.

There are a limited number of scholarships. Applicants do not have to attend a college in Erie County or be a resident of New York State.

The application is available on the Erie County Agricultural Society website or at local high schools and colleges. The application must be postmarked by April 8, 2022.

Questions regarding the scholarship program can be directed to Maria Lucero at 716-649-3900 ext. 6413.