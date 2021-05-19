Applications now being accepted for 2021-22 Excelsior Scholarship

The Excelsior Scholarship, combined with other aid programs, allows an eligible full-time student to attend a SUNY or CUNY college tuition free.

Applications are now being accepted for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants in the 2021-2021 academic year.

Students who will be attending SUNY and CUNY schools and whose families make up to $125,000 annually can apply for tuition-free college.

The Excelsior Scholarship, in combination with other aid programs, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free.

"Given the economic impact families are facing throughout our State, it is more important than ever that students have access to financial support that enables them to realize their dream of pursuing their education regardless of race, class or social status," Governor Cuomo said. "The Excelsior Scholarship provides the financial resources for tens of thousands of students to receive a high-quality education in New York's world-class education system without the burden of worry or debt."

To qualify for the scholarship, students must meet the following eligibility requirements: :

• Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college

• Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including Summer and Winter terms)

• Be on track to graduate on time with an Associate's Degree in two years or a Bachelor's Degree in four years

• Recipients must also plan to live in New York State for the length of time they received the award.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, "While relieved to finally restore some normalcy on our campuses this fall, the pandemic's financial impact on New York State families will reverberate for years to come. College access and affordability is more important today than ever. Individuals should not have to take on debilitating amounts of debt to pay for college, while their families suffer and try to recover from the economic repercussions COVID. The Excelsior Scholarship will give New Yorkers a real chance at attaining a world class education, achieving social mobility, and pursuing their dreams—regardless of how their lives and families were affected by COVID-19."

The 2021-2022 application process is open to first-time students entering school in the fall of 2021 and current college students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship.