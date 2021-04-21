Applications available for the NY Entertainment Workforce Diversity Grant Program

The program will provide more than $1 million each year for job creation and training programs to support diversity and inclusion in motion picture, TV production.

NEW YORK — Empire State Development announced a grant program Wednesday that will provide more than $1 million in matching funds each year for job creation and training programs that support diversity and inclusion in New York's film and television industries.

The program is funded through the Empire State Entertainment Diversity Job Training Development Fund, which is funded by an allocated percentage from the state's film tax credit program.

"Film and television production has a multiplier effect in both creating jobs and spending with a significant economic impact on our economy, and this program will help ensure the industry reflects the New York's greatest strength -- our diversity," said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner, and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler.

Matching grants of $25,000 to $500,000 will be awarded to programs that support efforts to recruit, hire, promote, retain, develop, and train a diverse and inclusive workforce in the motion picture and television production and post-production industries in New York.

Eligible applicants will be required to provide 2:1 matching funds and can be a not-for-profit organization or corporation, a for-profit corporation, a guild or a labor union, according to a release from Empire State Development.