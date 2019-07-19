BUFFALO, N.Y. — July 19th, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of those founding lunar footsteps by Neil Armstrong. Multiple events are happening across Western New York on Saturday in celebration Apollo 11, the historic space mission that put a man on the moon.

The Niagara Aerospace Museum hosts an "Apollo Party" from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will feature museum tours, an Apollo costume contest, kids actives by Explore & More, and special aerospace guests. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Active military and museum members are free.

The "One Giant Leap: The 50th Anniversay of Apollo 11" event will take place at the Buffalo Museum of Science from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Your $2 museum admission includes all-day access to the roof deck for solar viewing, astronomy-related activities, and a “Summer of Space” film showing from WNED.

Buffalo State will celebrate the lunar landing in the Jacequeline Vito LoRusso Alumni and Visitor Center from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Hosted by the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium, the event will include hands-on activities, trivia, rocket simulations, and more. Space themed refreshments will be served. The cost to attend is $10 for ages 13 and up and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children under 4 are free.