Apartments coming soon to former convent property in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — After seven years of planning, the development team for the conversion of a former convent in Hamburg is ready to move forward with the first phase of the $25 million residential project.

The project on 18.5 acres at 5272 South Park Ave. near Hilbert College, is being developed by Sinatra & Co. and Essex Homes of Western New York.

The Hamburg Planning Board will do the final project review of the former Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse Immaculate Conception Convent on April 6.