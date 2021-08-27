AP sources: Eichel switching agents amid dispute with Sabres

The paperwork for Eichel to switch agents is in the process of being submitted to the NHL Players' Association.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people with direct knowledge of the player's decision have told The Associated Press that Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team over how to treat a neck injury.

The paperwork for Eichel to switch agents is in the process of being submitted to the NHL Players' Association. Sportsnet.ca first reported the development.

Eichel has chosen to go with Creative Artists Agency. He had been represented by the Massachusetts firm of Global Hockey Consultants.