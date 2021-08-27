x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

AP sources: Eichel switching agents amid dispute with Sabres

The paperwork for Eichel to switch agents is in the process of being submitted to the NHL Players' Association.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Buffalo, in this Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Sabres bottomed out as part of a vision to start over and spur a rebuild by drafting a franchise foundational player such as Jack Eichel in 2015. Six losing seasons later, the Sabres are openly shopping their captain as part of a slate-clearing purge that will essentially place the team back at square one. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people with direct knowledge of the player's decision have told The Associated Press that Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team over how to treat a neck injury. 

The paperwork for Eichel to switch agents is in the process of being submitted to the NHL Players' Association. Sportsnet.ca first reported the development. 

Eichel has chosen to go with Creative Artists Agency. He had been represented by the Massachusetts firm of Global Hockey Consultants. 

Eichel has been sidelined since March. He favors artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres oppose such a procedure because it has never been performed on an NHL player.

Related Articles