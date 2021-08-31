AP: Proposed new Bills' stadium to include 60,000 seats and be built by 2027

The $1.4 billion venue would not include a roof, but most seats would be covered.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills' proposed new stadium would include about 60,000 seats and be built by 2027.

The $1.4 billion venue would not include a roof but a majority of the seats would be protected from the elements.

The Bills are in discussions with county and state officials about the new stadium. At issue is how quickly a deal can be approved, and how the construction costs would be split between the team and taxpayers.