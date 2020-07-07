Anti-bullying walk held in North Tonawanda

Dozens of people came out to Felton Field with signs of support for the victim in last week's attack.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — In the wake of an assault on a girl in North Tonawanda that was recorded on video last week, an anti-bullying walk was held Monday afternoon.

Dozens of people came out to Felton Field with signs of support for the victim in the attack.People who went say they want justice, and for her attackers to be punished appropriately.

"We would like a zero tolerance policy," said Candace Fulford, the victim's aunt. "I know that the girls that committed the assault on my niece are minors. However, we believe they should be held accountable for their actions and we're hoping for some justice. And that's why we're here today."