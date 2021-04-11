Traveling Antarctic Dinosaurs exhibit coming to Buffalo

The exhibit is making its way to Buffalo on Feb. 5, 2022. Presale tickets and gift vouchers will go on sale on Dec. 1, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A traveling exhibition showcasing never-before-seen dinosaurs is coming to the Buffalo Museum of Science next year.

"Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition" is making its way from Chicago's Field Museum to shed light on Earth's ever-changing climate and to showcase never-before-seen fossils in an immersive exhibit. Visitors will be able to touch real fossils from Antarctica and view a 25-foot long Cryolophosaurus.

According to the Buffalo Museum of Science, visitors will have a chance to see how the dinosaurs and their habitat would have looked 150 million years ago. There will also be interactive elements, showing visitors how scientists performed their research in Antarctica.

The exhibit is making its way to Buffalo on Feb. 5, 2022. Presale tickets and gift vouchers will go on sale on Dec. 1, 2021. Discounted priced tickets will be available for museum members.