Answering your unemployment questions

With the $300 in weekly federal benefits extended, many 2 On Your Side viewers are sending in questions about that and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With President Joe Biden signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law, a lot of of you have asked us questions about how this will impact your unemployment benefits.

Samantha emailed asking, "I just certified for benefits today, but I thought that since there's an extension of benefits until September, that it would just automatically extend. Do I have to file a new claim, or is it supposed to automatically extend?"

New York State Department of Labor answering your top unemployment questions The New York State Department of Labor answers your top questions about unemployment benefits. BUFFALO, N.Y. - You've been asking us a lot of questions about unemployment benefits mostly about when you'll be getting them if you're still waiting. Some people have to turn in additional documents before they can get their benefits.

The extra $300 in federal benefits was set to expire March 14, but the American Rescue Plan extends that through September 6.

According to the New York State Department of Labor's Twitter account, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, recipients and unemployment insurance, or UI, recipients who are not required to reapply should continue receiving benefits without lapse. Just make sure you keep certifying weekly.

Donald asked, "Do we keep filing unemployment Sunday since the new bill has passed?"

A lot of people have asked the New York State DOL about certifying each week on Twitter and it says in several responses, "If you have not returned to work or made any wages since filing your initial claim, just keep certifying."

And, Chantell emailed asking, "I understand that regarding unemployment, extended benefits of $300 weekly will continue through September, but does this also include my regular unemployment benefits, too?"

Chantell went on to say, for example, if I get $290 a week plus the extra $300, will I continue to get both or just the $300 starting this week?

The $300 is a continuation of the federal benefits you're getting on top of your normal unemployment benefits from New York State, so you should get both. You can go to the Department of Labor's website to use an online calculator that will estimate what your benefits will be.