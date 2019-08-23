BUFFALO, N.Y. — For a while now, 2 On Your Side has been telling you about Real IDs, and many viewers still have a lot of questions about them before next year's deadline.

What is it? Do you need one? How much will it cost?

"Having the proper documentation is paramount," Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns said.

Thirteen months sound like a long time to get a new driver's license, but Kearns doesn't think so.

"The closer we get to October 1, 2020, we know that people are going to procrastinate so we're trying to be proactive," he said.

As of October 1, 2020, federal agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration will only be able to accept Real IDs, military IDs, passports, and enhanced driver's licenses as forms of identification, even if you're flying within the United States.

It doesn't matter when your license expires. By October 2020, it has to be Real ID-compliant, or you will not be permitted to fly.

The standard New York driver's license now says "not for federal purposes."

The Real ID has a star symbol in the upper right corner.

And if you have an enhanced license, it's marked as such and has a U.S. flag in the lower right corner.

So what will the Real ID cost you? These are federal regulations we're complying with.

But unlike a renewal, which you can do online, you do need to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get a Real ID.

You'll need four forms of ID, and if you've changed your last name, you'll need proof with either a marriage or divorce certificate.

"Before you come in, you have to have the proper documentation or you will be turned away," Kearns said.

It's important to know it's not mandatory to get a Real ID by the 2020 deadline.

If it's still some time before you're up for renewal, you can keep using your standard driver's license. It will still be accepted as identification for most things like driving and voting.

"You could have a standard driver's license and a passport, but if your passport expires, you're not getting on a plane, you're not getting into Canada, and you're not getting into a federal building," Kearns said.

