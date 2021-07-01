Answering your questions about family leave

A 2 On Your Side viewer wanted to know if there is family leave to stay home with a remote learner.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, NY - As more schools go back for in-person learning and other districts stick with remote learning, it's causing child care problems for people who have to go back to work.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik got answers about whether you can use Paid Family Leave to stay home with a remote learner.

If you have to go back to work at a school, but your child is still doing remote learning, what are you supposed to do? That's a question we got from a 2 On Your Side viewer.

She asks, "Will NYS reinstate paid family leave (without using sick/vacation time) for a parent if they have to stay home with a child that is remote learning? Buffalo Public School starts on 2/1 for only certain students. That does not include my child."

She's a mom, who wants to remain anonymous. She has to go back to work five days a week, and can't afford child care. She says if she stays home, she will have to use vacation days, which means if anyone gets sick, she wouldn't have any days left. We told her to contact her Human Resources rep, who told her she'd have to use vacation time to stay home with her child.

We went to the state to get answers to see if there's any help out there for her.

A spokesperson with the state told 2 On Your Side, "The individual will want to reach out to the school district's Human Resource Department as they would be best suited to address questions related to FMLA for their employees."

She already did that and was told to use vacation time.