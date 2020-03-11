Answering questions about New York State's new COVID-19 testing policy for travel

Under the new testing policy there will no longer be a quarantine list or state metrics.

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new guidelines on Saturday allowing out-of-state travelers to New York to "test out" of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Under the new testing policy there will no longer be a quarantine list or state metrics. Instead those traveling to New York must take a COVID-19 test before traveling and after arriving.

Travelers must get tested within three days prior to landing in New York, quarantine for at least three days upon arrival, and get a test on day four of arrival. If that test is negative, you can exit quarantine.

2 On Your Side has been getting many questions from people about this new policy.

Patrick Stawinksi of Amherst sent 2 On Your Side many questions about the policy, the first was how the testing would be paid for. The NYSDOH said any New Yorker can get a test at any state testing site for free. As for the out-of-state test, that will depend on where you traveled to and where you went for the test.

Stawinksi also wanted to know if rapid testing would be made available for travelers to speed up the process. The NYSDOH did not give 2 On Your Side a direct answer about whether or not rapid testing would be available. The Erie County Department of Health said they do not have rapid testing available for travelers.

Lastly, Stawinski asked if he would need to show a receipt of his negative test upon arrival in New York. The answer is yes, Governor Cuomo discussed that Monday on a conference call with reporters.

“Your test is entered into what they call the com-care system, which is then monitored by the local health department and we also have personnel at the airport who could very well stop you and say, 'can I see your test results?'" Cuomo said. "When you go for the subsequent test on day four if you do that test gets reported to the NYSDOH, and that will link up with the test you provided at the airport."

Other people have asked what happens if you travel out of state for less than 24 hours. Cuomo said you must take a COVID-19 test within four days of arrival.

However, these rules do not apply to those New Yorkers who are returning from neighboring states New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The new protocol goes into effect Wednesday, November 4.