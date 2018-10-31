BUFFALO, NY - The Erie County Water Authority Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday and when it does, it is expected to approve its budget for the coming year.

The $77.6 million spending plan also provides for another rate increase for customers, as has been the case in several of the past recent years.

The two percent, across the board rate hike is expected to bring the water authority an additional $1.1 million in revenue.

For the average residential customer, that means an increase of about five dollars to their yearly bill next year.

The news is worse for large scale commercial users, who besides a rate increase for water, will also be tagged with an increase to their infrastructure charge, which will bring the Water Authority another $1.2 million.

“Please point to me a utility that's not increasing rates, or which isn’t facing increasing cost pressures,” said the Water Authority’s acting Executive Director Robert J. Lichtenthal, in defending the rate hike, which he says is needed - among other things—for the continued upkeep and repair for of the aging water system, technology upgrades, and to pay the cost of raises contained in contracts for unionized workers.

Through increases imposed in five of the past seven years, most customers are paying about 15 percent more for water than they did a decade ago.

When asked if they should just expect incremental increases every year for the foreseeable future, Lichtenthal replied, “I think that's fair to say.”

Another reason for the rate increases, according to the water authority, is that people are using less water…and if the water authority is therefore selling less, they have to raise the rate for what they do sell in order to meet their bottom line costs.

