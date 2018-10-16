WEST SENECA, N.Y.-- Another year, another proposed tax increase for people living in the town of West Seneca.

Town officials held a community meeting Monday at West Seneca West High School to discuss their 2019 budget proposal.

It would include a 3.95 percent increase in taxes. If it passes, it would equal a 12 percent tax hike for people in the town over the last two years, which is something not everyone is happy with.

West Seneca Town Councilman, William Hanley, Jr. explained, "Last year, people were thinking it was 12 percent on the bottom line of their tax bill. We showed this year, that it's only two lines on your tax bill that gets affected.

West Seneca plans to have a vote on the budget proposal after the election in a few weeks.

© 2018 WGRZ