Another local college will apply for university status

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s official: Another local college is going to seek state approval to become a university.

Medaille College’s Board of Trustees recently approved a motion to start the necessary approval process, according to Tricia Jetty, director of communications.

"The university designation will allow Medaille’s name to better align with its program and degree offerings, and it recognizes all of the exceptional work done by Medaille’s faculty, staff, students and alumni, shining a light on the institution’s global impact and reach," said President Kenneth Macur in a prepared statement.