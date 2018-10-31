BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced Wednesday that another priest has been placed on administrative leave.

The diocese said in a statement on their website that, 'After receiving an abuse complaint against Father Michael P. Juran, Bishop Richard J. Malone has placed Father Juran on administrative leave as an investigation continues.'

The news comes after Siobhan O'Connor, the former Buffalo Catholic Diocese employee who says Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone knew about sexual abuse allegations against priests and did nothing.

The diocese also says that if you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Jackie Joy, our Victim Assistance Coordinator, who can be reached at 716-895-3010.

