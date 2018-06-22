There has been yet another black bear sighting in Amherst on Thursday night, according to Amherst Police.
Police say around 8:00 p.m., they received reports of bear in the northeastern area of the town near Millersport Highway and I-990. The bear was last seen in a wooded area off of Crosspoint Parkway.
An Amherst patrol officer captured this bear in the area.
News of another bear sighting comes after a black bear was spotted in the area of Ransom Oaks Drive.
Amherst Police are once again reminding people that if you see a bear, do not approach it, but instead call 9-1-1 and report the location.
Police provided the tips on what to do if you see a bear. You can find that list here.
© 2018 WGRZ