There has been yet another black bear sighting in Amherst on Thursday night, according to Amherst Police.
Police say around 8:00 p.m., they received reports of bear in the northeastern area of the town near Millersport Highway and I-990. The bear was last seen in a wooded area off of Crosspoint Parkway.
The Bear was also spotted in North Tonawanda Friday morning near Gilmore Avenue and 19th Street.
An Amherst patrol officer captured this bear in the area.
News of another bear sighting comes after a black bear was spotted in the area of Ransom Oaks Drive.
Amherst Police are once again reminding people that if you see a bear, do not approach it, but instead call 9-1-1 and report the location.
Police provided the tips on what to do if you see a bear. You can find that list here.