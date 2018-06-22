There has been yet another black bear sighting in Amherst on Thursday night, according to Amherst Police.

Police say around 8:00 p.m., they received reports of bear in the northeastern area of the town near Millersport Highway and I-990. The bear was last seen in a wooded area off of Crosspoint Parkway.

The Bear was also spotted in North Tonawanda Friday morning near Gilmore Avenue and 19th Street.

[AMHERST POLICE ALERT] Patrol Officer just took these photos of the bear in the area of I-990 and Crosspoint. We are hoping he will be going into the woods for the night.



Do not approach, call 9-1-1 and report location. pic.twitter.com/q09f8CmxGs — AMHERST POLICE (@amherstpoliceny) June 22, 2018

An Amherst patrol officer captured this bear in the area.

[AMHERST POLICE ALERT] Patrol Officer just took this video of the bear in the area of I-990 and Crosspoint.



Do not approach, call 9-1-1 and report location. pic.twitter.com/VuuQzgNtv2 — AMHERST POLICE (@amherstpoliceny) June 22, 2018

News of another bear sighting comes after a black bear was spotted in the area of Ransom Oaks Drive.

Amherst Police are once again reminding people that if you see a bear, do not approach it, but instead call 9-1-1 and report the location.

Police provided the tips on what to do if you see a bear. You can find that list here.

© 2018 WGRZ