West Seneca Police holding 2022 property, bicycle auction Saturday

The auction is being held at the police headquarters garage on Saturday, June 18.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department's annual property and bicycle auction is returning this weekend.

The auction is being held at the police headquarters garage, located at 1250 Union Rd., between the West Seneca Town Hall and the West Seneca Ice Rink. Anyone interested in looking at the items can do so Saturday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. The auction will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

In addition to bicycles, the West Seneca Police Department will be auctioning off items such as a HVAC unit, various small electronics, sunglasses, bags/clutches, random tools, a "scuffed up" hoverboard, a cricut machine and much more.

There is no fee to attend. And payment for auctioned items will only be accepted in the form of cash.

In its Facebook post, the West Seneca Police Department said in part, "The door of the police garage will slowly and dramatically open at 10:30 am. Auction starts promptly at 11am. Payment can be in any form as long as it's in cold hard cash. All items come with our 100% no money back guarantee and our official assurance that we have no idea if any of it works properly."

All of the items that are being auctioned are lost or stolen items that police have recovered over the past year that no one has claimed.