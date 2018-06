TONAWANDA, NY — Tonawandas Gateway Harbor, Inc. kicked off its 2018 event schedule Sunday with the annual Taste of the Tonawandas.

The day featured appetizers, entrees, desserts, craft beer tasting, face painters, balloon artists, two live bands and more.

More than a dozen restaurants offered samples of their best menu items to try, including Mississippi Mudds, Smoke on the Water, Bonefish Grill and more.

