Annual Ship 'N Shore fundraising event held along Buffalo waterfront

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park hosted its annual Ship 'N Shore fundraising event down along the waterfront. The event supports the park's ships, museum, and programs, including USS The Sullivans , which the park recently started to repair.

"This is just indicative of the support we got from the community," according to Paul Marzello, the Naval Park president and CEO. "I have no doubt we're going to reach our goal, and I'm thankful for this community, because I come to work every day charged up, ready to go to work, because I'm with family and friends. And it's just fun to be down here."