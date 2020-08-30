Annual scarecrow contest returning to Clarence Hollow

Scarecrows will be featured throughout the town for two weeks this fall.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The annual Clarence Hollow Scarecrow Contest is returning this year with a few changes due to COVID-19.

While the traditional scarecrow contest events will not be taking place this year at the farmer's market, families and businesses will still have the opportunity to make Clarence Hollow "come alive." Scarecrows will be featured throughout the town for two weeks this fall.

This year participants are asked to make their scarecrows at home and will be notified of their light post location. The handmade scarecrows must be registered by September 20 in order to be eligible for prizes.

Contest rules say scarecrows must be made "in good taste" and constructed to withstand weather conditions, such as wind and rain. Participants must maintain their scarecrow while on display.

Scarecrows will be on display from September 26 to October 12.