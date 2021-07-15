Annual report shows Buffalo among 'Next 25' tech hubs in North America

That much is clear from the latest annual analysis of the tech industry from CBRE Group Inc., released this week.

Buffalo moved up from 20th last year to 17th this year in the “Next 25” section of the report, which primarily exists to spotlight the top 50 tech markets in North America. The region’s total tech employment as of 2020 was 13,990, which slots the region well behind same-state cities such as Albany (18,840 tech jobs) and Rochester (20,840) and other small metros like Dayton (18,930), Omaha (22,600) and Des Moines (18,320).