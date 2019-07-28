The ninth annual Lindsay Matthews 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk took place in Orchard Park on Sunday morning.

The race kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Orchard Park Soccer Club, commemorating the life of Lindsay Matthews, who was killed in an accident in 2008.

All proceeds raised benefits a scholarship fund.

"It is a tribute to my wife's hard work, to Lindsay," said Ian Matthews, Lindsay's father.

In 2008, Lindsay was a sophomore at Geneseo State when she was struck and killed by a truck. Since then, her parents have put on this run and the scholarship program to honor her.

Lindsay's mother, Karen, personally reads the scholarship application essays. She says she looks for people like her daughter, who are both smart and kind.

Prizes were awarded to the top male and female winners, along with the top male and female finishers in a variety of age brackets.

Food and live music follow the race.

