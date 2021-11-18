Annual highway report lists New York roads 46th overall in U.S.

The study says New York spends more than $373,000 per mile of state controlled road, which is more than every state except New Jersey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In news that might not surprise New York drivers, the state's roads are ranked among the worst in the nation.

The Annual Highway Report is out by Reason Foundation, and it found New York's overall ranking is 46th in the country.

The report looks at road conditions and cost-effectiveness.

In safety and performance categories, New York is ranked 47th in traffic congestion, 46th in urban Interstate pavement condition, 40th in structurally deficient bridges, and 39th in rural interstate pavement condition.

The study says New York spends more than $373,000 per mile of state controlled road, which is more than every state except New Jersey.

The absolute worst state overall is New Jersey.

The best is North Dakota.