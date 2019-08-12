BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Food 2 Families drive on Friday was a big success, thanks to you Western New York.

Large donations in checks and even small donations make a big difference in helping to feed those trying to makes ends meet.

FeedMore Western New York is a distribution center that partners with agencies, many are food pantries.

"We provided, up until yesterday, 10.3 million meals, so as the totals come in, we'll get a better idea. But I think we will easily exceed 11 million meals provided just from this event," Andy Brocato of Tops said.

Added Anne McKenna of FeedMore WNY: "We had six very full truck loads of food come back to the food bank warehouse last night, and we raised more than $120,000 in one day, which is incredible."

