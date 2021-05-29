Events, festivals returning to Western New York

Springtime in the Country and the Totally Buffalo Festival returned Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID pandemic shut down events or made them go virtual, but now some festivals are back in person, and vendors say they're especially thrilled.

"It's a big sigh of relief. Less surreal than it is like, 'Oh, OK.' We're back, or at least we're headed in that direction," said Joe Kontrabecki, who owns the T-shirt shop Retro Buffalo and finally was back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for the Springtime in the Country Artisan Market on Saturday.

He says pre-COVID, there were so many festivals, he could have booked something every weekend if he wanted to.

But now?

"It's tough to get commitments right now still," Kontrabecki said.

That's because many festivals are still deciding on their plans.

Springtime in the Country was canceled last year but returned this weekend with about 200 vendors.

"This event definitely helps them get back on their feet, and it also gives hope that other events can happen too because you can put them on safely," said Dan Kaczynski, the event's organizer.

Organizers adapted by holding the market outside for the first time since it started 27 years ago.

Over at Buffalo RiverWorks, the Totally Buffalo Festival adapted by returning at half capacity, so there's only about 50 vendors, and attendees had to buy tickets for a specific time frame to avoid overcrowding.

Organizers there say even with some restrictions, it's just good to give people something to look forward to again.

"This is needed. We're not meant to be shut in and have our faces covered. It's wonderful to see people back out together again," said Scott Celani, Totally Buffalo Festival organizer.