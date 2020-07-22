Annual East Aurora street festival, sidewalk sale going virtual

The sidewalk sale is normally held the last Saturday in July on Main Street. This year it will be held virtually from Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An annual summer tradition in the Village of East Aurora is going virtual.

The Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce held an update on Main Street Tuesday announcing its new virtual street festival and sidewalk sale. Organizers say it's a safe and thoughtful way to continue its popular summer sidewalk sale in the village.

"Retail businesses and restaurants have been the lifeblood of our economy and our village here in East Aurora, but over the last five months, they've really been forced into a battle to survive due to the devastating impact of this pandemic on our local economy," Mayor Peter Mercurio said.

The sidewalk sale is normally held the last Saturday in July along Main Street in East Aurora, but this year it will be held virtually from Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25.

Anyone looking to purchase from their favorite vendors can do so online through the chamber of commerce's Facebook page or on the chamber of commerce website.

The chamber of commerce will also feature some live and recorded entertainment on its Facebook page. It will also give out door prizes to people who visit the page regularly during the three day sale.